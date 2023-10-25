NFL Rumors: 3 Hunter Renfrow trades to get WR out of Las Vegas
Hunter Renfrow's days are numbered with the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are a few trades to get the talented slot receiver a fresh start.
1. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fell to 3-4 on Thursday Night Football. The offense around Derek Carr is simply not in line with expectations. Many projected NOLA as the runaway favorites in the NFC South. Right now, the Saints land in third place, ahead of only the winless Panthers.
This is another natural reunion for Renfrow, who spent his entire NFL career next to Derek Carr until 2023. It was Carr who established a Pro Bowl connection with Renfrow in 2021. If ever there was a win-win trade for player and team, this feels like it. Renfrow gets to reunite with his favorite QB on a team still positioned to contend for a postseason spot. The Saints, with an offense in dire need of a reboot, land Carr one of his most reliable targets.
Chris Olave and Michael Thomas were supposed to dominate in tandem. The Saints have still managed explosive passing numbers — Carr loves to air out the football and there's no denying the talent in the New Orleans WR room — but the offense cannot execute in the red zone. The Saints have trouble executing the simple plays and converting on golden opportunities. Renfrow is a tried and true set of hands who Carr knows and trusts under stressful conditions.
There is still time for the Siants to get this season turned around. The first-place Falcons aren't exactly some insurmountable foe. All it takes is a first-place finish in the NFL's weakest division and some postseason luck. New Orleans spent a lot to bring Carr into the mix. Now, the Saints can double down with Carr's former favorite target.