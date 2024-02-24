1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Cincinnati Bengals trade for the No. 5 overall pick and select Brock Bowers
The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the teams to watch this offseason. The team has had discussions with Ja'Marr Chase about a huge extension, while on the other side of the field, Tee Higgins has reached free agency.
Cincy has over $74 million in cap room, so it would be difficult to envision them letting Higgins just walk. The franchise tag is more likely. The rest of the offense could use more playmakers, though, especially at the tight end position. That's why I can see the Bengals making a big move on draft day to trade up and take Brock Bowers out of Georgia.
With a healthy Joe Burrow surrounded by such a collection of young talent, the Bengals offense would be damn near unstoppable. Getting all the way into the top five from the 18th pick won't be cheap, though.
The Los Angeles Chargers, who have the fifth pick, need to fix their cap situation to fully let new head coach Jim Harbaugh cook, and the easiest way to do that is to get younger. There are several veterans in L.A. that are candidates to be traded or cut, such as Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Mike Williams. The fifth pick, while extremely valuable on its own, could be used to get even more draft capital.
The Chargers would ask a lot to move down, especially with the Bengals projected to get back to the playoffs next year. It would probably take a first- and third-rounder this year, plus next year's first, to pull it off. If Bowers is as special as some people think, though, it could pay off big time.