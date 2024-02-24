1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Cleveland Browns trade for Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos offense is going to look very different next year. Russell Wilson is almost surely gone, and the team's top two receivers, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, could be as well. Jeudy would make a lot of sense in Cleveland, where the Browns need someone to complement Amari Cooper and David Njoku in the passing game.
The Cleveland Browns have an elite defense, but it's going to take more than that to beat Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. As the team's second receiver, Elijah Moore turned over 100 targets into just 59 catches and 640 yards, and besides Cooper, no other Browns receiver even hit 225 yards. Jeudy has a first-round pedigree, but after never really clicking with Wilson or new head coach Sean Payton, he could use a fresh start somewhere new.
Pairing with Cooper, a fellow Alabama alum, could reinvigorate Jeudy's game, and it will give him a chance with a team that's more ready to contend than the Broncos, who need a full makeover. The Browns aren't in a great cap situation, but after committing so much money to Deshaun Watson, they have to at least go all-in to surround him with weapons and see what he can do after two disappointing seasons in town. Jeudy is in the final year of his rookie deal, and could put up career numbers with his next contract looming.
Cleveland doesn't have much in the way of draft picks, which is what the Broncos would probably seek in a deal, but they have enough to make this work. A third-round pick (No. 85 overall) should get the Broncos to bite.