10 best transfer portal additions that will shape the 2024 college football season
These college football transfer additions could be what it takes to make these teams champions.
By John Buhler
4. Former Texas A&M DL Walter Nolen to Ole Miss
Outside of Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas, the next likeliest team to play for and win a national championship might actually be Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels. They have consistently been a 10-2 under his watch the last few seasons. Keep in mind that they are doing that in the toughest conference the sport has to offer. Kiffin is a transfer portal wiz and just picked up Walter Nolen, man...
To get the former five-star defensive lineman after he left Texas A&M is absolutely massive. We are talking about a true, bona-fide blue-chipper going from a perennial underperformer in College Station to an ascending team that benefits more than any other program in the SEC after the league went division-less. Ole Miss is going to win more than 10 games this year. This team is outstanding.
For those who don't get it, games are won and lost in the trenches in football. There was not a better lineman switching teams than Nolen this offseason on either side of the line of scrimmage. He is going to a team that is absolutely ready for whatever comes next. Although I like Georgia and Texas more out of the SEC, the Rebels are pretty much a lock at this point to make the 12-team playoff, too.
We are talking about a potential SEC Defensive Player of the Year going to a far better situation.