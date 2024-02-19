10 best transfer portal additions that will shape the 2024 college football season
These college football transfer additions could be what it takes to make these teams champions.
By John Buhler
3. Former Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart to Oregon
Of course, a former five-star going to Oregon was going to be on this list. I told all of y'all down in College Station that the instant Jimbo Fisher was let go that Evan Stewart would be walking. He may hail from just outside of Dallas, but another year of only god knows whatever that was at A&M was not going to cut it for him. Stewart to Oregon, who is joining the Big Ten by the way, moves the needle.
Outside of what Brian Hartline has to work with at Ohio State, Stewart is arguably the best pass catcher in the Big Ten, simply upon arrival. I know that is such high praise for a guy who did not help Texas A&M be anything more than average while he played for the Aggies. However, Stewart is going to benefit from having a better quarterback throwing him the football, no matter who it ends up being.
The biggest reason why I did not include either Oregon transfer quarterback in this article is because I cannot say for certain that Dillon Gabriel will be good enough at his third school to keep former UCLA starter Dante Moore at bay. He has experience on his side, but Moore has much higher upside. Regardless, Stewart is going to eat as a primary receiver running routes in Will Stein's Ducks offense.
Oregon totally crushed it in the transfer portal, and I think this team wins at least 13 games next year.