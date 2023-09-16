10 under-the-radar players who will turn heads in the 2023 MLB postseason
With the MLB postseason coming up soon these 10 players are going to teach the world who they are with big October showings like Jeremy Pena last year.
MLB Postseason breakout candidate: No. 9 Joey Wiemer, Milwaukee Brewers
Joey Wiemer is a rookie with the Milwaukee Brewers. While he won't win Rookie of the Year, he's shown his ability to be an above-average defender but has struggled offensively.
He's played in 130 games with the Brewers, hitting .204 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs.
OPS+ is a metric that ranks the average hitter at 100. Wiemer's OPS+ is currently sitting at 75, meaning the league average hitter is 25 percent better than him. However, in high-leverage situations, he hits his best, batting .221 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 68 at-bats.
When you need someone to come up in the clutch, he seems to always be ready. That skill couldn't be more valuable in the postseason.