10 under-the-radar players who will turn heads in the 2023 MLB postseason
With the MLB postseason coming up soon these 10 players are going to teach the world who they are with big October showings like Jeremy Pena last year.
MLB Postseason breakout candidate: No. 10 Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays
While he's not fully an under-the-radar player, coming off his eighth year in the league, Tyler Glasnow could surprise many this postseason if the Rays make it far.
He has struggled in the postseason before, but in 2022, he started Game 2 of the Wild Card vs. the Guardians and pitched five shutout innings, only giving up two hits. The Rays went on to lose the game, getting eliminated from the playoffs with the score of 1-0 in the 15th inning.
Glasnow has only started 18 games with the Rays so far in 2023 and has surprised many with a record of 9-5, while also pitching to an ERA of 3.15 in 105.2 innings. He hasn't stayed healthy since joining the Rays, only pitching 374 innings in 6 seasons.
At age 30 and with one year left on his contract, if he shows off this postseason, he could get a new extension.