10 under-the-radar players who will turn heads in the 2023 MLB postseason

MLB Postseason breakout candidate: No. 8 Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers
Sal Frelick is another rookie with the Milwaukee Brewers, he also plays the outfield like Wiemer but is in right field.
In 2022, with the Minor League affiliates of the Brewers, he hit 11 home runs and collected 59 RBIs to add to his .331 average and .403 OBP.
Unlike many rookies, since debuting and only playing in 43 games, he has shown his abilities by hitting .252 with 3 home runs and 21 RBIs, along with 25 walks to 30 strikeouts, making his OBP .363. He has an OPS+ of 103 while also being a good defensive player.
This postseason he could be a threat to many teams with his ability to reach base often, I would not be surprised if the Brewers go far in the postseason if he is hitting well.