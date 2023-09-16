10 under-the-radar players who will turn heads in the 2023 MLB postseason
With the MLB postseason coming up soon these 10 players are going to teach the world who they are with big October showings like Jeremy Pena last year.
MLB Postseason breakout candidate: No. 7 James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers
After the Los Angeles Dodgers parted ways with Cody Bellinger, they gave the centerfield position to long-time prospect James Outman, who has proved to them he was the right decision. He won't win Rookie of the Year because of players like Corbin Carroll but should still get some votes.
He has played in 136 games, hitting 19 home runs and recording 64 RBIs to add to his .248 average. He's not afraid to get hit by the pitch if it means taking the base, getting hit 11 times while also walking 64 to create over .100 more OBP points.
His average is .248, which by itself is good, but his OBP of .357 is quite impressive for a power-hitting rookie. He has an OPS+ of 111.
While he isn't a Cody Bellinger type of defender, he is still above-average defensively while helping the Dodgers, after losing many players, still look like top-tier contenders.