10 under-the-radar players who will turn heads in the 2023 MLB postseason
With the MLB postseason coming up soon these 10 players are going to teach the world who they are with big October showings like Jeremy Pena last year.
MLB Postseason breakout candidate: No. 6 Josh Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays
Josh Lowe has been a very underrated player in MLB since he plays with the Tampa Bay Rays, but he has started to make a name for himself as a power-hitting right fielder who also happens to be the brother of Texas Rangers' player Nathaniel Lowe.
Both brothers share similarities when it comes to hitting, but Nathaniel plays first base. In 2023, Josh Lowe has played in 123 games, in which he is hitting .282 with 18 home runs and 75 RBIs, but he rarely walks, leading to an OBP of just .323.
He's been one of the most surprising players in 2023, finally showing some of his potential with an OPS+ of 120 while still being able to grow as a player. He may seem like the power-hitter but is missing many key attributes, one is that he doesn't hit the ball hard, and his exit velocity is on the same level as many contact-hitters, not power-hitters.
The main reason he is on this list is that when it counts most in high-leverage situations, he's been hitting like an MVP. In 80 at-bats, he's hitting .325 with 4 home runs and 39 RBIs, with an OPS+ of 154, meaning in the biggest situations, he's 54 percent better than the average player.