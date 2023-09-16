10 under-the-radar players who will turn heads in the 2023 MLB postseason
With the MLB postseason coming up soon these 10 players are going to teach the world who they are with big October showings like Jeremy Pena last year.
MLB Postseason breakout candidate: No. 5 Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Bradish has caught the eye of many for years but has finally been showing the type of skill he's been hiding. His record is 11-7 with a 3.12 ERA.
Many would think his best pitch would be a 4-seam fastball, but that isn't the case; it's the exact opposite, being his worst pitch. After noticing that his 4-seam fastball was costing him dearly, he cut its usage rate year over year from 44.5 to 23.5 percent. His most dominant pitch could either be his slider or curveball with 30.5 and 17.4 percent usage, respectively.
Against his slider, batters are hitting .184, whiffing at the pitch 35.9 percent of the time, leading to a 35.1 percent strikeout rate when it ends in an out. The curveball is even more deadly with an average against of .153, with a 34.7 whiff rate and a 34.1 strikeout rate. He also has a sinker and changeup that, depending on when he throws it, are around league average if not a little above.
Bradish has been one of the best pitchers in 2023, and not many even know who he is, but this postseason he could make a name for himself if the Baltimore Orioles can make it far.