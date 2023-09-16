10 under-the-radar players who will turn heads in the 2023 MLB postseason
With the MLB postseason coming up soon these 10 players are going to teach the world who they are with big October showings like Jeremy Pena last year.
MLB Postseason breakout candidate: No. 4 Bobby Miller, Los Angeles Dodgers
Bobby Miller, now at age 24 with the Dodgers, still has much room to improve. While he hasn't impressed as much as Kyle Bradish in 2023, he holds much more potential for growth.
Miller was drafted with the 29th overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft and has shown his potential. He is currently holding a 9-3 record along with a 3.98 ERA in 101.2 Innings and 18 games with the Dodgers.
He may be young, but he is one of the fastest-throwing starting pitchers in MLB today with an average fastball at 99.1 mph, a sinker at 98.8 mph, and holding a slider at 90.1 mph. He's thrown six pitch types in 2023, throwing batters off with his sweeper, 4-seam fastball, sinker, curveball, slider and changeup.
Once he puts everything together, he could win a Cy Young Award. He's able to grow faster than other prospects because of the system he's in, but also because he has role models like Clayton Kershaw.
If LA makes a deep postseason run, I would expect him to make a major splash as a key player in the Dodgers' rotation.