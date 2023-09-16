10 under-the-radar players who will turn heads in the 2023 MLB postseason
With the MLB postseason coming up soon these 10 players are going to teach the world who they are with big October showings like Jeremy Pena last year.
MLB Postseason breakout candidate: No. 3 Edouard Julien, Minnesota Twins
Edouard Julien would be considered a possible Rookie of the Year candidate had he played in more games, but his rookie season has been nothing but impressive from a former 18th-round pick in 2019.
In just 95 games, he has slugged 13 home runs and brought in 27 RBIs, while also hitting .270 with a .382 OBP. He's been one of the best hitters on this list with an OPS+ of 130.
He has the makings of being one of the best hitters if he can start to hit the ball harder because he often barrels the ball while being one of the best sweet-spot hitters in all of MLB. He's also been excelling massively at walking, rarely chasing the ball, and having a walk rate of 15 percent, which is in the top three percent of all of MLB. He has struggled against breaking balls but has thrived against off-speed and fastballs.
He's been one of the best fastball hitters in 2023 with an average of .327 in 126 plate appearances. He has the potential to be a huge player in the postseason but has struggled in high-leverage situations, but has been one of the best in low-leverage situations with a .315 average, which includes nine home runs and 13 RBIs with an OPS+ of 166.