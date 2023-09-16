10 under-the-radar players who will turn heads in the 2023 MLB postseason
With the MLB postseason coming up soon these 10 players are going to teach the world who they are with big October showings like Jeremy Pena last year.
MLB Postseason breakout candidate: No. 2 Yainer Diaz, Houston Astros
In 2021, Cleveland traded Yainer Diaz and Phil Maton to the Houston Astros in return for Myles Straw. The trade wasn't too bad until this season when Yainer finally started playing, and Phil Maton started to break out. Now, it's looking like another trade failure for the Guardians.
Diaz is only 24 years old and hasn't played too much in the majors yet. He plays first base and catcher and serves as a designated hitter.
It has sometimes been hard for him to find time at catcher because of Martin Maldonado, but with his contract ending this season, it seems likely Diaz will become the full-time catcher.
In 95 games, Diaz has hit 21 home runs and brought in 56 RBIs while also batting .286 with an OBP of .309 and an OPS+ of 127. He fits the mold of a power-hitting catcher but can also hit for contact, along with being one of the best defensive catchers.
Compared to the average catcher, he's a better hitter, along with having a Blocks Above Average of eight, a Caught Stolen Above Average at five, and a Pop Time of 1.90. While he isn't good at framing the ball, that won't matter much with the rumors of a possible Robot Umpire.