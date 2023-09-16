10 under-the-radar players who will turn heads in the 2023 MLB postseason
With the MLB postseason coming up soon these 10 players are going to teach the world who they are with big October showings like Jeremy Pena last year.
MLB Postseason breakout candidate: No. 1 Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins
Royce Lewis has been the best rookie in the 2023 season, but he won't win the Rookie of the Year award because he's only played in 53 games. Some people have compared him to another Minnesota Twins player Byron Buxton because both of them are generational talents but can't seem to stay healthy.
Lewis has played in 53 games and has hit .300 with 13 home runs and 46 RBIs. In just eight recent games, he hit three grand slams, most of which came in high-leverage situations.
That explains the next fact, which is he has probably been the best hitter in high-leverage situations. He has 47 plate appearances in high-leverage situations and holds a .383 batting average with six home runs and 27 RBIs. He has also walked five times and struck out nine times, leading to an OBP of .442 and an OPS of 1.208.
His OPS+ in high-leverage situations is sitting at a mind-boggling 217, meaning if you need him in the clutch, he is more than two times better than the average hitter.
Lewis is such a unique player, it's kind of hard to explain, but he is going to be the next big player on a stacked Twins team that I could see being a serious threat to top teams this postseason.