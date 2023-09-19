10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 3
These 10 wide receivers are worth targeting in fantasy football leagues for Week 3 if your team is in need of some points.
By Josh Wilson
Jayden Reed
Rostered in 13.9% of leagues.
Jayden Reed is another one of Jordan Love's darlings that could be a worthy add for Week 3. Like Wicks, his ceiling may decline if Watson is back in the lineup, but there's a lot to like about what he did against the Falcons in Week 2.
Reed had a two-touchdown afternoon against a Falcons defense that has held offenses to a second-best yards per attempt rate across its first two weeks.
Elijah Moore
Rostered in 54.3% of leagues.
With Nick Chubb appearing to be out for the forseeable future, everyone on the Cleveland Browns offense is going to be asked to do more. Elijah Moore is one to consider for Week 3 with the Browns getting the Titans as their opponent draw.
Tennessee allows a third-worst yards per attempt. Moore could have a field day.