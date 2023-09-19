10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 3
These 10 wide receivers are worth targeting in fantasy football leagues for Week 3 if your team is in need of some points.
By Josh Wilson
Marvin Mims Jr.
Rostered in 7.2% of leagues.
Marvin Mims leads the league in yards per reception with 30.5. With just four targets so far, it's hard to see that holding for the whole season, but he has been a go-to target for Russell Wilson in crucial situations, earning three first downs and a touchdown on his four receptions.
Situationally, Mims might be the highest upside player available, but circumstances could see him on the bench more often than not in any given week. That's the rub with players oft-used in lineups.
Tutu Atwell
Rostered in 31.7% of leagues
Tutu Atwell hasn't scored a touchdown yet, but he's been good for 13 receptions on 17 targets, tallying up 197 yards as the Rams look to keep themselves afloat amidst Cooper Kupp's injury absence. He won't be as electric an addition as Puka Nacua, but it's a decent add if he's available in your league.