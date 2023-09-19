10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 3
By Josh Wilson
Rostered in 4.8% of leagues.
Possibly the highest-ceiling player that figures to be available in most leagues is Josh Reynolds. One remarkable stat about his start: He has four receptions of 20 yards or more, coming in just below Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb for sixth-most so far in the NFL.
With Amon-Ra St. Brown potentially out with a toe injury, Reynolds has the potential to get more thrown his way in Week 3, but I also believe he could be a player worth keeping on your roster for the full season.
The only caveat -- and the reason Reynolds doesn't find himself closer to the top of this list -- is the Lions have the Falcons this week. It's make or break for a Falcons defense who has boasted good numbers, but only faced young QBs thus far in Bryce Young and Jordan Love.
We'll find out more about how for-real the Falcons defense is this week and next, with the Lions and Jaguars up next.
Justin Watson
Rostered in 0.2% of leagues
While the narrative around the Chiefs' offense the first two weeks has swirled about Travis Kelce's injury availability and the struggles of Kadarius Toney, one player has quietly created 21.4 yards per reception: Justin Watson.
Watson has been a go-to for first downs, with four of his five receptions advancing the chains. The bad mark on his record is a low propensity to score touchdowns. He had two last year but only has four total in 59 games played in his career.
Kansas City takes on the Bears who allow 9.1 yards per reception, this week. The decision to pick up Watson or not might come down to whether you think the Chiefs will try to get their mainstay receivers like Toney and Skyy Moore going with a so-so secondary matchup.