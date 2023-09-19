10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 3
These 10 wide receivers are worth targeting in fantasy football leagues for Week 3 if your team is in need of some points.
By Josh Wilson
Brandon Johnson
Rostered in 0.1% of leagues
Brandon Johnson is one I'm bullish on this week. He has two receiving touchdowns already and the second-best yards after completion per reception above expected on the Broncos. Furthermore, he boasts the fifth-best cushion in the league.
Russell Wilson will need a good route runner to get himself going with the Broncos 0-2. Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will draw more intense matchups from the Broncos, which could create the opportunity Johnson needs to keep himself ready for Wilson's second or third look, which may wind up being his best.
Chase Claypool
Rostered in 12.1% of leagues
Chase Claypool is probably a player who has been available or, if not, became recently available in your league after reports last week that he might get benched.
Claypool has every reason to keep proving himself after scoring a touchdown in Week 2 for the Bears. Furthermore, his quarterback, Justin Fields, now has plenty to prove as well after a miserable loss to the Buccaneers.
Claypool has an average cushion of nearly 10 yards which, shockingly, leads the NFL so far this season. He's one of the only players that was considered to have fringe Pro Bowl potential within the last several years still available in most leagues. It's a high-upside play that's worth making if you're in need of some options at WR.