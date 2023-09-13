Bears could drop the hammer on Chase Claypool for lazy Week 1 effort
After some lazy effort in their Week 1 loss to the Packers, the Bears could bench Chase Claypool for Week 2, per their head coach.
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago Bears faithful had high hopes for Week 1, as it was an opportunity for the team to beat the Green Bay Packers, who don't have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback any longer. Instead, the Bears lost 38-20 to the Packers and starting signal caller Jordan Love. The defense struggled to stop Green Bay's offense, while Chicago's offense couldn't put up adequate points.
One player on offense who received a ton of flak during and after the game was wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Fans and media figures watched asClaypool appeared to give half effort on route-running and blocking attempts. This isn't what Bears fans expected, especially after the team gave up their 2023 second-round pick for him, which turned out to be the 32nd overall pick.
While speaking with reporters, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was asked about the team potentially activating wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown in light of Claypool's effort in Week 1. Eberflus said, "We're looking at all our options right now."
Bears: Matt Eberflus doesn't rule out sitting Chase Claypool in Week 2 after poor play in season opener
"We're looking at all possibilities right now," said Eberflus, h/t ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "I'm not going to talk about who's going to be up or down for the game right now, for obvious reasons. We're looking at all things to make our team better -- who's going to be up and who's going to be down in terms of the active roster."
St. Brown was brought up because he is known for his perimeter blocking, an area he says the team needs to improve upon. Additionally, Eberflus ruled out an injury to Claypool, while saying the receiver "displayed good technique in practice," via ESPN.
The Bears decided to get a head start in building out their wide receiving corps last season when they called the Pittsburgh Steelers for Claypool. To finalize the move, the Bears sent their 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers. That pick turned out to be the first pick of the second round, which the Steelers used to select Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
After joining the Bears in 2022, Claypool recorded 14 receptions for 140 yards on 29 targets in seven games played (three starts).
Against the Packers this past Sunday, Claypool failed to haul in his two targets.
The Bears are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who forced three turnovers in their 20-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings. When it comes to who will start at wide receiver, Eberflus didn't rule out benching Claypool after his performance in Week 1.