Top 15 youngest players in MLS history
MLS is often considered a retirement home for top European players who are past their best. However, here are the top 15 youngest players in MLS history.
7. Erik Duenas — 15 Years, 11 Months, 27 Days
Erik Duenas made his MLS debut for LAFC against the Vancouver Whitecaps back in 2020. He has since gone on to play 22 times for the Black and Gold.
He has since had a loan with the Las Vegas Lights in the USL Championship and played for LAFC2. Duenas was born in the United States but is of Mexican descent and has been called up to their U17 side.
8. Stiven Jimenez — 15 Years, 11 Months, 29 Days
Stiven Jimenez made his debut for FC Cincinnati in their 3-0 win over Toronto FC in 2023. The side went on to win the Supporters Shield that year. He has since gone on to play four times in all competitions for the Orange and Blue.
Jimenez has also played for the United States U16 side and is also eligible to represent Mexico.
9. Nimfasha Berchimas — 16 Years, 3 Days
Nimfasha Berchimas played for the MLS Next Pro side Crown Legacy — the reserve team for Charlotte FC — before making his debut for Charlotte just after his 16th birthday in a 1-0 win over NYCFC.
Berchimas has represented the United States up to U17 level. For the U17s, the forward has a record of five goals in eight games.