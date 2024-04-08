Top 15 youngest players in MLS history
MLS is often considered a retirement home for top European players who are past their best. However, here are the top 15 youngest players in MLS history.
4. Axel Kei — 15 Years, 9 Months, 15 Days
Last year, Axel Kei made his debut for Real Salt Lake against the LA Galaxy in a match that finished 2-2. He has previously played for RSL in the Leagues Cup but is yet to play for them again since his first MLS game.
Before signing for RSL, Kei was with their affiliate team Real Monarchs -- where he scored four times in 20 appearances. He was born in the Ivory Coast and is a United States citizen but has yet to represent the Stars and Stripes at any level.
5. Matai Akinmboni — 15 Years, 10 Months, 25 Days
Matai Akinmboni came on at half-time for D.C. United against Real Salt Lake back in 2022. He has since gone on to play eight times for the Black-and-Red. Before joining D.C. he played for their affiliate side Loudoun United in the USL Championship.
Akinmboni is the nephew of Samuel Kuffour who played for Ghana and Bayern Munich. In fact, Akinmboni was rumored to be joining Bayern but the move never came to fruition. He has played for the United States twice at U19 level.
6. Obed Vargas — 15 Years, 11 Months, 18 Days
Obed Vargas has now made over 50 appearances for the Seattle Sounders but his MLS debut came back in 2021 in a 1-0 win over Austin FC. Before playing for Seattle, he was with their affiliate side Tacoma Defiance in the USL Championship.
Vargas is a citizen of both America and Mexico but has played for the United States at U20 and U23 levels.