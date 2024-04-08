Fansided

Top 15 youngest players in MLS history

MLS is often considered a retirement home for top European players who are past their best. However, here are the top 15 youngest players in MLS history.

By Robert Wheeler

D.C. United v Colorado Rapids
D.C. United v Colorado Rapids / Brian Bahr/GettyImages
10. Danny Leyva — 16 Years, 1 Month, 1 Day

Danny Leyva made his debut for the Seattle Sounders in a 2-1 loss to Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal). Prior to this, Leyva had already played for Seattle's reserve team Tacoma Defiance in the USL Championship and MLS Next Pro.

Leyva has already played over 60 times for the Sounders and also had a loan spell at the Colorado Rapids last year. He is currently part of the United States U23 squad.

11. Reed Baker-Whiting — 16 Years, 1 Month, 16 Days

Reed Baker-Whiting has now played over 20 times for the Seattle Sounders. His debut came as a late substitute in a 2-0 win for the Sounders over LAFC.

Prior to representing Seattle, Baker-Whiting was with their reserve team Tacoma Defiance in MLS Next Pro. He has represented the United States up to U19 level.

12. Gianluca Busio — 16 Years, 2 Months, 1 Day

Gianluca Busio is now playing in Serie B with Venezia. He also has 13 caps for the USMNT and was part of the side that won the Gold Cup in 2021. His MLS debut came back in 2018 for Sporting Kansas City.

Busio came on as a substitute for Sporting KC in a 3-2 defeat to FC Dallas. He would go on to play 70 times for the Wizards before moving to Italy.

