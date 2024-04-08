Top 15 youngest players in MLS history
MLS is often considered a retirement home for top European players who are past their best. However, here are the top 15 youngest players in MLS history.
13. Caden Glover — 16 Years, 2 Months, 5 Days
Caden Glover was the first homegrown player for St. Louis City. He made his debut for the side in a 1-0 defeat to the Chicago Fire. He is part of the United States U17 roster but is yet to make an appearance.
14. Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty — 16 Years, 4 Months, 9 Days
A 5-0 defeat by the Philadelphia Union was not the best game for Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to make his MLS debut for Toronto FC. However, everyone has to start somewhere.
Marshall-Rutty has gone on to play over 50 times for Toronto and has been called up to the Canadian senior team but is yet to play for the side.
15. Christian Torres — 16 Years, 4 Months, 16 Days
Christian Torres was born in California and started his youth career with the LA Galaxy before switching to LAFC. He made his debut for the Black and Gold in a 3-1 defeat to the Seattle Sounders.
Torres is now playing in Mexico for Tapatio. He has represented the United States at U15 level but has gone on to represent Mexico's U20s.