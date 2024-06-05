2 teams already talking with the Rockets about trading for the No. 3 pick
The Houston Rockets are looking to compete now and may trade their No. 3 overall pick to do exactly that. According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer who said this on the Ringer NBA YouTube channel, the Houston Rockets "are listening to trade offers for the number three pick". The Rockets are "talking to the Nets" and "Grizzlies" about trading down or [trading] completely out of the draft.
This comes as Houston looks to make the Play-In Tournament or land a top-six seed. The squad has been obsessed with trading for Mikal Bridges for what has seemingly been the last year. Brooklyn has been unwilling to trade the wing as the franchise tries to compete rather than ignore the obvious signs that this team is nowhere near contending for a title.
Bridges, who averaged 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists on 43 percent shooting often looked like he was taking on too much as the number one option on the squad. The team tried acquiring Bridges previously by using Jalen Green and a package of first-round picks.
Memphis, on the other hand, just had what can be considered a gap year. Ja Morant only played nine games last season with off-the-court issues (25 games of suspension to start the season) and injuries getting in the way. Memphis was also hit with a lot of injuries to key veterans throughout the season. With Morant back on the court, the Grizzlies are looking to compete for a top-six seed with eyes on a lot more.
As Houston continues to entertain offers for the No. 3 overall pick, will the franchise actually pull the trigger on a deal and trade this pick for a veteran?
Will the Rockets pull the trigger on trading the No. 3 overall pick?
With the amount of interest that the Rockets have had in Mikal Bridges in the past, it's easy to say that the franchise will jump at a deal that brings him back. While Houston wants Bridges, the Nets might not be willing to give up the wing as the squad likely deceives themselves about the 3-and-D wing being the first or second option on a championship squad.
This could change as Joe Tsai hinted that the franchise might be willing to take "a longer-term approach" but it has still yet to be seen whether the owner will actually act on his words.
On the other hand, Memphis will likely be trading future draft capital since the franchise is probably looking to win now. It should be also noted that this will the Rockets will probably get the ninth overall pick (which Memphis currently owns) in addition to the draft capital that they get. Whether the Rockets end up keeping the pick or not, trade rumors will likely continue until Houston uses the pick.