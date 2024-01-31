NBA rumors: Rockets willing to give Nets back their Harden picks to get Mikal Bridges
The Brooklyn Nets have been resistant to the idea of trading Mikal Bridges but the Rockets have made an offer that may be too good to turn down.
Even though the Brooklyn Nets are currently on the outside looking in for the Play-In Tournament, it seems like the franchise is set on competing. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Rockets were ready to offer the Nets "several of Brooklyn's unused draft picks from the Harden trade" for Mikal Bridges but Brooklyn didn't allow trade talks to go further.
After making a trade for James Harden what feels like forever ago, the Rockets have either outright control or at least the option to swap picks with the Nets until 2027. With no control over their draft picks for the foreseeable future, the Nets decided to retool rather than rebuild after Kevin Durant decided to request a trade and leave the franchise.
Based on other reports in conjunction with this one, it seems like Bridges is untouchable unless any offer allows the Nets to get back an All-NBA veteran. The wing is having a great season, averaging 21 points per game, but it remains to be seen whether he can be something more than a top starter for a championship-contending team.
Based on his play in last season's playoffs, it's hard to see a world where Bridges can be a lead option on any franchise that is trying to make the second round of the playoffs much less contending for a championship. With that in mind, are the Nets doing the right thing by straight rejecting deals with Bridges at the center of them?
Are the Nets doing the right thing by not entertaining offers for Mikal Bridges?
Brooklyn is probably doing the wrong thing by not trading Bridges. The great wing defender only has two more years left on what could be considered a team-friendly contract. While Bridges will still be one of the best 3-and-D veterans in the league once he gets accurately paid, franchises will likely not make the all-in offers that they are making right now.
It can be understandable for any franchise to want to compete in order to keep their fans. Still, the Nets are nowhere competing for a title and would be better serve shopping Bridges and the team's other veterans for draft assets. No matter what ends up happening, it seems like they are likely to keep Bridges unless a All-NBA trade package arrives for the wing.