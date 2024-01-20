NBA rumors: Nets' asking price for valuable three and D wing revealed
As the teams around the league continue to wonder whether the Nets will be sellers at the deadline, it seems like the price of a good 3-D wing has been revealed
As the Brooklyn Nets head toward a possible rebuild, it seems like their price for a good 3-and-D wing has been revealed. According to Bob Windrem of Netsdaily, Brooklyn wants two first-round picks for Dorian Finney-Smith. Smith is one of the best 3-and-D wings on the trade market and is under contract for next season as well.
The veteran wing was acquired by the Nets in a mid-season trade last season where the franchise gave up Kyrie Irving after the wing requested one. Smith isn't a superstar by any means but a potential acquisition could be the reason a team is heading to the second or third round of the playoffs rather than heading home early.
Given the right situation, he could be the missing piece between a third-round exit and a prospective championship title. With all of this in mind, what teams could end up trading for Dorian Finney-Smith?
What teams could end up acquiring Dorian Finney Smith?
There are a handful teams that could be interested in trading for Smith. The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Smith this season and has played for the franchise in the past. While the front office doesn't have a lot of draft picks to work with, they could offer a 2026 first-round pick and one first-round swap.
While the Mavericks would fall short of the Nets reported demand, getting a swap back would allow Brooklyn to have control over two first-round draft selections. Other teams that could potentially be interested in trading for Smith include the Celtics, Pacers, and Magic.
All of these teams are competing for the Eastern Conference and have assets that could equal or match the Nets demands for the wing. No matter what happens, Brooklyn will continue to be involved in trade rumors as the team tries to scrap the bottom of the play-in tournament.