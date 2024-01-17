Nets turned down massive haul for Mikal Bridges last season, still holding firm
By Lior Lampert
Losers of 13 out of their last 16 games, the season has officially spiraled out of control for the Brooklyn Nets. Sitting at 16-23 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, the Nets could shake things up leading up to the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
However, the team has made it clear that two-way wing Mikal Bridges isn’t going anywhere.
Brooklyn Nets showing no interest in trading Mikal Bridges
After turning down an offer of four first-round picks for Bridges from the Memphis Grizzlies last season, the Nets have decided to double down on their stance during the 2023-24 campaign. Not only is Brooklyn showing no interest in dealing him amid the team’s struggles this season, their connection to him has only grown stronger.
Of course, things can change quickly in the NBA. If the Nets were to put Bridges on the trade market, he’d have no shortage of suitors as a versatile player who can defend multiple positions on one end of the court while providing an efficient and consistent floor-stretching threat who also possesses playmaking ability on the offensive side.
Additionally, Bridges is arguably the most durable player in the NBA. He hasn’t missed a game since he was in high school and last season, he joined the rare group of players who have played 83 games in a season.
Bridges exploded onto the scene in Brooklyn last season after he was sent to the Nets as part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, quickly establishing himself as the first option. While he is still having a great season, he has seen notable declines in scoring and efficiency through the first 39 games of 2023-24 compared to his 27 games with the Nets last season.
Currently leading the team in scoring, Bridges is averaging 21.4 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and posting a 34.3 percent clip from beyond the arc.