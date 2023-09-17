2023 FIBA World Cup All-Underrated Team
The 2023 FIBA World Cup is well in the rearview mirror after Germany defeated Serbia to take their first-ever international basketball gold medal. Most stars shined as expected, but others reached unexpected levels under bright lights and left a surprising mark on all of the basketball world this summer.
Shooting Guard - Andreas Obst
Germany was known for their star power heading into the tournament: Dennis Schroder, Daniel Theis and Franz Wagner. Those three playing well would likely be enough to bring this team to the quarterfinals or semifinals at minimum. For them to go further than that, or even win a gold medal which they ultimately accomplished, they were going to need their role players to step up.
Insert Andreas Obst, who not only stepped up as a role player but powered his team to victory over Team USA in the semifinals. Obst, a shooting guard for Bayern Munich, has been a known lights-out shooter and scorer in European basketball for quite some time. It looked like Team USA skipped that part of the scouting report in their matchup though.
Obst torched the United States for 24 points, six assists, and four 3's. It was arguably the best role-player performance of the tournament, and there's no denying that Germany does not win the gold medal without Obst. Obst is heading into his third season with Bayern Munich and under new head coach Pablo Laso. He and fellow German teammate Isaac Bonga will be looking to return to the playoffs after the club just barely missed out on the EuroLeague Final Four in 2021 and 2022.