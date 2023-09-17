2023 FIBA World Cup All-Underrated Team
The 2023 FIBA World Cup is well in the rearview mirror after Germany defeated Serbia to take their first-ever international basketball gold medal. Most stars shined as expected, but others reached unexpected levels under bright lights and left a surprising mark on all of the basketball world this summer.
Small Forward - Isaac Bonga
Isaac Bonga never got comfortable in the NBA, but perhaps that was for the best. He's been playing the best basketball of his career since returning to Europe with Bayern Munich one year ago and carried that play into the FIBA World Cup.
Bonga is an interesting case. He was projected as a point-forward type coming into the league, but that skillset never came to fruition and as he reverted to a three-and-d archetype on the wing he struggled with his shot which pushed him out of the league. He ended up shooting 37 percent from deep across all competitions for Bayern last season and shot 43 percent from deep for Germany this summer.
Bonga is still only 23 years old and new head coach Pablo Laso has a reputation for developing and improving young players. Laso was critical in the development of Sergio Llull and Luka Doncic during his time at Real Madrid. Laso can't turn Bonga into either of those guys, but perhaps he can help him rediscover some of his former on-ball skills and add another layer to his game.
If Bonga becomes a multi-dimensional offensive player next season, he could receive NBA interest again soon.