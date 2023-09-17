2023 FIBA World Cup All-Underrated Team
The 2023 FIBA World Cup is well in the rearview mirror after Germany defeated Serbia to take their first-ever international basketball gold medal. Most stars shined as expected, but others reached unexpected levels under bright lights and left a surprising mark on all of the basketball world this summer.
Power Forward - Roland Smits
With Latvia this summer, he shot 38 percent from deep on four attempts per game while also averaging 13 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Arturs Zagars made the headlines, Davis Bertans and Rodions Kurucs were the known names heading into the tournament, but Smits was very important to Latvia's shock run to the quarterfinals.
Smits is under contract with Zalgiris for the upcoming season but still only 28 years old. He's got a lot of time left in his career and his play style should age well. He is known for his floor spacing and shot over 40 percent on unguarded catch-and-shoot 3's last season, per Synergy, but is also a solid finisher at the rim even while not being the most explosive player.
His offensive touch from the perimeter and around the rim would set him up perfectly to play a similar role in the NBA. Teams should keep an eye on him for the upcoming season.