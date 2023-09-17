2023 FIBA World Cup All-Underrated Team
The 2023 FIBA World Cup is well in the rearview mirror after Germany defeated Serbia to take their first-ever international basketball gold medal. Most stars shined as expected, but others reached unexpected levels under bright lights and left a surprising mark on all of the basketball world this summer.
Center - Nikola Milutinov
Who needs Nikola Jokic when you've got Nikola Milutinov? Okay, Serbia would probably still take Jokic. He is the best basketball player in the world of course, but Milutinov did a pretty good job of making Serbians forget about the two-time NBA MVP's absence from this summer's FIBA World Cup.
Milutinov is an old-school big man. He's tall and strong and thrives at using his body to gain advantages for himself and his team. He is an animal on the backboards, a brutal screen setter, and protects the rim gracefully. He carries grace in his offensive game too.
Don't let his size and slowness fool you, Milutinov has impeccable footwork and an exquisite touch around the rim. He doesn't fly high for dunks or stretch the floor, but there's no one better in Europe at dominating the game with their size besides Edy Tavares.
Milutinov will be back in EuroLeague this season after signing with Olympiacos over the summer. Even after the departure of Kostas Sloukas and Sasha Vezenkov, Milutinov and Olympiacos will still have their sights set on the EuroLeague crown. If Milutinov plays like he did for Serbia this summer, expect Olympiacos to be a contender for the third season in a row.