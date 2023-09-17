2023 FIBA World Cup All-Underrated Team
The 2023 FIBA World Cup is well in the rearview mirror after Germany defeated Serbia to take their first-ever international basketball gold medal. Most stars shined as expected, but others reached unexpected levels under bright lights and left a surprising mark on all of the basketball world this summer.
Sixth Man - Aleksa Avramovic
Sticking to positions, there just wasn't a spot for Serbia's Aleksa Avramovic in the starting five of this team. However, it would be entirely irresponsible to not find a way to include Avramovic after his stellar impact on Serbia's silver medal summer. We decided to bring him off the bench, just like Svetislav Pesic did with him for Serbia.
Avramovic was a killer off the bench for Serbia in this tournament. In 17 minutes per game, he averaged 11.3 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 steals. Serbia is usually known for their offensive firepower at the point guard position with the likes of Milos Teodosic and Vasilije Micic in their ranks, but Avramovic and Stefan Jovic flipped the script for Serbia this summer. They led with defense first, with hounding ball pressure that frustrated opponents to the point of countless mistakes.
Their offense, both individually and as a team, was fueled by their defensive disruptions. It gave them the confidence they needed to beat anyone, and Avramovic was instrumental in that. Avramovic is only 28 years old and is returning to Partizan Belgrade who have their sights set on making the EuroLeague Final Four after losing in Game 5 to Real Madrid in the 2023 EuroLeague playoffs.