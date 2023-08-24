2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?
How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.
Group J: Anthony Edwards, Jonas Valanciunas, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Vucevic will be trying to lead their countries to the quarterfinals
Teams: USA, Lithuania, Greece, Montenegro
Who do we expect to advance? USA and Lithuania.
Team USA still shouldn’t be challenged at this phase. Perhaps Lithuania can make things interesting for a half, but the talent gap is too large to see them succumbing to defeat.
Montenegro will likely lose to Greece, and this will make Lithuania vs. Greece a winner-take-all affair.
Greece will be prepared to make this game as ugly as possible. They’ll keep it in the half-court, crash the offensive glass, and give fouls when they need to. If Thomas Walkup or Nikos Rogkavopolous get hot they’ll make the game a guaranteed wire-to-wire affair.
Lithuania can match their size though with Valanciunas and Motiejunas, and they are more skilled on the wings and have guards who are better threats in the pick-and-roll. As long as they are healthy, don’t go ice cold from three, and avoid significant foul trouble they should be able to tough this one out.