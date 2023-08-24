2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?
How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.
Group K: Luka Doncic, Franz Wagner, Josh Giddey, and Goga Bitadze will be trying to lead their countries to the quarterfinals
Teams: Germany, Slovenia, Australia, Georgia
Who do we expect to advance? Germany and Slovenia
The bet here is that Luka Doncic is going to turn in an all-time FIBA performance and empower Slovenia to beat Australia. On paper, is this likely? No.
Australia has more depth and has the bodies to throw at Doncic. Thybulle, who Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks tried to sign this summer, will certainly spend a chunk of this game chasing him.
Dante Exum, who the Dallas Mavericks did sign this summer, will also likely match up with him. Australia is a tough team, they’ll get physical, and Slovenia does not have a post or rebound presence that can consistently punish their lack of size.
But Slovenia has Doncic, who won’t see anyone at the rim that makes him think twice about driving. All he has to do is knock down a few of his signature step-backs and the game will open wide for him, and his teammates. If Mike Tobey, Kremen Prepelic, and Jaka Blazic are making their shots they can get by with a heroic Doncic performance.
He’s done it before, so why wouldn’t he do it again?