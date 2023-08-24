2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?
How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.
Group K: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Rudy Gobert, Santi Aldama, and Raul Neto will be trying to lead their countries to the quarterfinals
Teams: Spain, Canada, Brazil, France
Who do we expect to advance? Canada and France.
There are going to be some great games in this group, and Spain gets a tough draw having to face Canada and France while those two will each get a game against Brazil.
It’s worth noting that Brazil is not a guaranteed win. Canada and France should win those games, but Brazil has the tools to make this group even more interesting than it already is.
However, we’re going to assume that both Canada and France beat Brazil. Canada also gets the edge over Spain due to the talent gap and Spain’s lack of a trustworthy point guard that can endure running their offense and guarding either Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, or Kevin Pangos at the other end.
If Juan Nunez pulls that off though, he better get in the first round of someone’s mock draft.
This leaves France vs. Spain, a historic European basketball rivalry. Spain beat France in the 2011 Eurobasket final, France beat Spain in overtime in the 2013 semifinals, Spain beat France in overtime in the 2015 semifinals, and last year Spain beat France in the Eurobasket gold medal game.
France is due for a win, and their center rotation of Rudy Gobert, Moustapha Fall, and Matthias Lessort gives them the bodies to throw at Santi Aldama, Juancho Hernangomez, and Willy Hernangomez.
They’ve also got better talent overall, and much more reliable on-ball creators. They should win this game, and get some revenge for last summer.