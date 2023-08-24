2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?
How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.
Quarterfinals - First Match-Up: Karl Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic will take on Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania
Who do we expect to advance? Dominican Republic.
This will be a great game. The Dominican Republic will have the majority of neutral viewers supporting them at this stage, but Lithuania will continue to be tough and their rich basketball history will inspire them to stand strong against the Dominican Republic’s run.
The Dominican Republic will pose a lot of match-up issues for Lithuania though. Karl-Anthony Towns will pull Jonas Valanciunas and Donata Motiejunas away from the paint and put them on an island.
From there, they’ll either get in foul trouble, let Towns get to the rim, or dare him to have a great shooting night which he’s more than capable of.
Chris Duarte, Lester Quinones, and L.J. Figueroa will have plenty of opportunities to attack closeouts and either finish at the rim or kick to open shooters themselves.
Lithuania will need to keep the game in the half-court, attack Towns in the post with Valanciunas and Motiejunas and see if they can get him in foul trouble, and run the Dominican Republic off the three-point line.
Our bet is they don’t have enough, and the Dominican Republic’s dreams of getting a medal very much become a reality.