2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?
How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.
Quarterfinals - Second Match-Up: Franz Wagner and Germany will take on Rudy Gobert and France
Who do we expect to advance? Germany
Part of this pick is that Germany winning is more fun, there’s no denying that. But they also have the two best offensive players in this game: Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner.
France does not have one player capable of staying in front of Schroder, not one. Nicolas Batum was at one point a lockdown defender but at this age, it’s hard to imagine him hanging with Wagner's young legs for an extended stretch.
France will throw Terry Tarpey, Guerschon Yabusele, and other options at Wagner as well but with all due respect, Wagner should be putting those guys in a blender.
The key adjustment Schroder and Wagner will have to make is making sure they utilize mid-range jumpers and floaters. Even as they cook France’s perimeter defense, Rudy Gobert will still be back there protecting the rim.
Germany’s two centers - Daniel Theis and Johannes Voigtmann - can space the floor as well and either force Gobert to leave the paint and let Wagner and Schroder eat at the rim, or get open looks from three and have a feast themselves.
Germany is not just more fun, they have the tools to get the job done and take down France.