2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?

How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.

By Andrew Bernucca

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic
Oct 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Oklahoma City Thunder / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterfinals - Fourth Match-Up: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada will take on Luka Doncic and Slovenia

Who do we expect to advance? Canada

This match-up pits the competitions two All-NBA First Team talents against each other in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic. 

Canada will finally prove to be too much for Doncic and Slovenia.

You still can’t count Doncic and Slovenia out, but the talent gap is too big here. Canada has the elite offensive talent to go punch-for-punch with anything Doncic pulls out of his bag, and at the remaining positions, they wipe the floor with Slovenia. 

Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks, and R.J. Barrett will take Canada to the semifinals, and this one could get ugly quickly if Slovenia isn’t making their open shots which will likely deflate any Doncic heroics. 

There’s not much more to say on this one. Canada is just better.

