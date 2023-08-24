2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?
How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.
Semifinals - First Match-Up: Franz Wagner and Germany will take on Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic
Who do we expect to advance? Germany
The Dominican Republic’s run comes to an end here. The Germans have more talent, they’ve got talented size that can match up with Karl-Anthony Towns, and this is the first time where their wings and guards are inferior to their opponents.
Wagner should have a field day no matter who the Dominican Republic puts in front of him, and even Dennis Schroder will pose a challenge to Duarte and Quinones.
Towns will also be taken out of the paint whether he’s guarding Daniel Theis or Johannes Voigtmann.
This game will make it clear that Germany has not only high-level talent that can win them big games but also a very balanced roster with good depth. The pieces of the puzzle fit, and that’s why they’re going to play for the gold medal.