2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?
How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.
Semifinals - Second Match-Up: Anthony Edwards and Team USA will take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada
Who do we expect to advance? Canada
The North American basketball rivalry will be officially underway, and Canada will strike first. This could easily be one of the greatest FIBA games of all time.
Both teams are full of NBA talent. Both teams match up very well, the United States doesn’t have the best player on the court, and this tournament is shaping up for a disappointing Team USA defeat somewhere.
The main thing Canada can tap into is Team USA’s lack of size. Jaren Jackson Jr. is awesome, but asking him to deal with Dwight Powell and Kelly Olynyk - who Canada has played together - on the backboards is a lot.
Canada also has the guard play to sustain Team USA’s perimeter pressure, essentially negating one of their biggest advantages throughout the tournament.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of this team will become certified Canadian legends after this one, and Dillon Brooks will be as insufferable as ever.