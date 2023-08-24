2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?
How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.
The Medal Games - Team USA will face the Dominican Republic for Bronze, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada will take on Franz Wagner and Germany for Gold
Bronze Medal Match-Up: Team USA vs. Dominican Republic
Who do we expect to win? Team USA. A very sad ending for the Dominican Republic, they won’t have anything to show for their incredible run.
Gold Medal Match-Up: Canada vs. Germany
Who do we expect to win?: Canada
If you beat the United States, you better win the gold medal. Don’t embarrass the United States even more by finishing with the silver medal.
This is a great match-up, and would likely be an awesome gold medal game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Dennis Schroder
Dillon Brooks and R.J. Barrett vs. Franz Wagner
Kelly Olynyk and Dwight Powell vs. Mo Wagner and Daniel Theis
A bench mainly composed of NBA role players vs. a bench composed of quality overseas players.
Canada has an edge due to having two players who finally match up very well with Schroder and Wagner. Germany has other players who can contribute - Andreas Obst has shot the ball very well in their exhibition games - but relying on their role players in a game of this magnitude is likely not a recipe for success.
Canada has the talent edge, the best player, and a better rotation. That’s why we’re picking them to win the gold medal for the first time in their country’s history.