2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?

How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.

By Andrew Bernucca

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
Anthony Edwards
Apr 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) controls / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Group C: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Taine Murray, Dar Tucker, and Anthony Edwards will be trying to lead their countries to the next phase of play

Greece

Head Coach: Dimitrios Itoudis

NBA Players: Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Other Notable Players: Thomas Walkup, Kostas Papanikolaou, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Nikos Rogkavopolous, Ioannis Papapetrou, Georgios Papagiannis, Dinos Mitoglu

Do we expect them to advance? Yes.

Why or why not? They’re missing their three best players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo of course, but this group is weak. They’ll take care of New Zealand and Jordan no problem. Walkup is naturalized, and now the Greek Kyle Lowry. Sturdy, a great defender, and impacts the game in a ton of ways as a guard. Rogkavopolous is their young talent and has drawn comparisons to last season’s Euroleague MVP Sasha Vezenkov. Itoudis is one of the best basketball minds in the world. 

They lack offensive creation, but Itoudis will certainly try everything and make every team work to beat them.

New Zealand

Head Coach: Pero Cameron

NBA Players: None

Other Notable Players: Yanni Wetzell, Taine Murray, and Finn Delany

Do we expect them to advance? No.

Why or why not? They’re not good enough.

Jordan

Head Coach: Wesam Al-Sous

NBA Players: None

Other Notable Players: Dar Tucker

Do we expect them to advance? No. 

Why or why not? They’re not good enough.

USA

Head Coach: Steve Kerr

NBA Players: Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cameron Johnson, Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis, Austin Reaves, Josh Hart

Other Notable Players: None

Do we expect them to advance? No. Okay, that was a joke, of course we do.

Why or why not? Yes, this is a very weak USA team. Yes, Anthony Edwards might not be ready to be the guy. Yes, it’s Steve Kerr’s first tournament as head coach. Even with all that, this is easily the best roster in the tournament, and Team USA is still the favorite to win the gold medal.

