2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?
How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.
Group D: Patrick Gardner, Jonas Valanciunas, Pako Cruz, and Nikola Vucevic will be trying to lead their countries to the next phase of play
Egypt
Head Coach: Roy Rana
NBA Players: None
Other Notable Players: Patrick Gardner and Karim Elgizawy
Do we expect them to advance? No
Why or why not? Talent is not there, but Gardner and Elgizawy could be fun to watch.
Lithuania
Head Coach: Kazys Maksvytis
NBA Players: Jonas Valanciunas
Other Notable Players: Rokas Jokubaitis (Knicks stash), Donatas Motiejunas, Tadas Sedekerskis, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Tomas Dimsa, Deividas Sirvydis, Ignas Brazdeikis
Do we expect them to advance? Yes.
Why or why not? Even though they’re missing Domantas Sabonis and some other key players, Lithuania should comfortably sweep this group.
Mexico
Head Coach: Omar Quintero
NBA Players: None
Other Notable Players: Pako Cruz, Juan Reyna, Victory Valdes, and Juan Camarga
Do we expect them to advance? No.
Why or why not? Not enough talent, but college hoops fans could look forward to watching Reyna, Valdes, and Camarga.
Montenegro
Head Coach: Bosko Radovic
NBA Players: Nikola Vucevic
Other Notable Players: Bojan Dubljevic, Kendrick Perry, Jonah Radebaugh
Do we expect them to advance? Yes.
Why or why not? They’ve got plenty of talent to beat Mexico and Egypt comfortably, but they likely lose to Lithuania.