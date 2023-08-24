Fansided

2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?

How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.

By Andrew Bernucca

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
Jonas Valanciunas
Apr 4, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Group D: Patrick Gardner, Jonas Valanciunas, Pako Cruz, and Nikola Vucevic will be trying to lead their countries to the next phase of play

Egypt

Head Coach: Roy Rana

NBA Players: None

Other Notable Players: Patrick Gardner and Karim Elgizawy

Do we expect them to advance? No

Why or why not? Talent is not there, but Gardner and Elgizawy could be fun to watch.

Lithuania

Head Coach: Kazys Maksvytis

NBA Players: Jonas Valanciunas

Other Notable Players: Rokas Jokubaitis (Knicks stash), Donatas Motiejunas, Tadas Sedekerskis, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Tomas Dimsa, Deividas Sirvydis, Ignas Brazdeikis

Do we expect them to advance? Yes. 

Why or why not? Even though they’re missing Domantas Sabonis and some other key players, Lithuania should comfortably sweep this group.

Mexico

Head Coach: Omar Quintero

NBA Players: None

Other Notable Players: Pako Cruz, Juan Reyna, Victory Valdes, and Juan Camarga

Do we expect them to advance? No.

Why or why not? Not enough talent, but college hoops fans could look forward to watching Reyna, Valdes, and Camarga. 

Montenegro

Head Coach: Bosko Radovic

NBA Players: Nikola Vucevic

Other Notable Players: Bojan Dubljevic, Kendrick Perry, Jonah Radebaugh

Do we expect them to advance? Yes.

Why or why not? They’ve got plenty of talent to beat Mexico and Egypt comfortably, but they likely lose to Lithuania.

