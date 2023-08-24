2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?
How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.
Group F: Edy Tavares, Goga Bitadze, Luka Doncic, and Michael Garrera will be trying to lead their countries to the next phase of play
Cape Verde
Head Coach: Emanuel Trovoada
NBA Players: None
Other Notable Players: Edy Tavares, Will Tavares, Betinho Gomes
Do we expect them to advance? No.
Why or why not? They don’t have enough talent and have even had issues getting the funding to make it to the tournament, their first-ever FIBA World Cup appearance by the way. Edy Tavares is one of the best players outside the NBA, especially with FIBA rules which means no defensive three seconds, but it’s unlikely he can stay on the floor for enough minutes to help them upset Georgia.
Georgia
Head Coach: Ilias Zouros
NBA Players: Goga Bitadze, Sandro Mamukelashvili
Other Notable Players: Toko Shengelia, Giorgi Shermadini, Duda Sanadze, Thad McFadden, Davit Kakushadze
Do we expect them to advance? Yes.
Why or why not? This is a weak group and they should get through at 2-1 comfortably. Do we think Georgia would trade Shermadini to Australia for Dante Exum? That would help address both teams' issues.
Slovenia
Head Coach: Aleksander Sekulic
NBA Players: Luka Doncic
Other Notable Players: Mike Tobey, Klemen Prepelic, Jaka Blazic, Zoran Dragic
Do we expect them to advance? Yes.
Why or why not? Doncic.
Venezuela
Head Coach: Fernando Durro
NBA Players: None
Other Notable Players: Michael Garrera, Enrique Medina
Do we expect them to advance? No.
Why or why not? They are not good enough.