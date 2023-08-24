Fansided

2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?

How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.

By Andrew Bernucca

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
Luka Doncic
Apr 1, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a foul against / Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Group F: Edy Tavares, Goga Bitadze, Luka Doncic, and Michael Garrera will be trying to lead their countries to the next phase of play

Cape Verde

Head Coach: Emanuel Trovoada

NBA Players: None

Other Notable Players: Edy Tavares, Will Tavares, Betinho Gomes

Do we expect them to advance? No.

Why or why not? They don’t have enough talent and have even had issues getting the funding to make it to the tournament, their first-ever FIBA World Cup appearance by the way. Edy Tavares is one of the best players outside the NBA, especially with FIBA rules which means no defensive three seconds, but it’s unlikely he can stay on the floor for enough minutes to help them upset Georgia. 

Georgia

Head Coach: Ilias Zouros

NBA Players: Goga Bitadze, Sandro Mamukelashvili

Other Notable Players: Toko Shengelia, Giorgi Shermadini, Duda Sanadze, Thad McFadden, Davit Kakushadze

Do we expect them to advance? Yes.

Why or why not? This is a weak group and they should get through at 2-1 comfortably. Do we think Georgia would trade Shermadini to Australia for Dante Exum? That would help address both teams' issues.

Slovenia

Head Coach: Aleksander Sekulic

NBA Players: Luka Doncic

Other Notable Players: Mike Tobey, Klemen Prepelic, Jaka Blazic, Zoran Dragic

Do we expect them to advance? Yes.

Why or why not? Doncic. 

Venezuela

Head Coach: Fernando Durro

NBA Players: None

Other Notable Players: Michael Garrera, Enrique Medina

Do we expect them to advance? No.

Why or why not? They are not good enough.

