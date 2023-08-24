2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?
How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.
Group G: Raul Neto, Hamed Haddadi, Mo Bamba, and Santi Aldama will be trying to lead their countries to the next phase of play
Brazil
Head Coach: Gustavo De Conti
NBA Players: Raul Neto (signed with Fenerbahce for next season)
Other Notable Players: Marcelo Huertas, Yago Dos Santos, Vitor Benite, Didi Louzada, Gui Santos, Bruno Caboclo, Felipe Dos Anjos, Cristiano Felicio
Do we expect them to advance? Yes.
Why or why not? They don’t have anyone slated to play in the NBA next season, but they still have a lot of talent. They’ve also got size that can shoot and provide a vertical threat, paired with wings that knock down open shots, and a trio of guards who are excellent at weaving into the paint via the pick-and-roll and making the right read. They will struggle on the defensive end, but be very entertaining.
Iran
Head Coach: Hakan Demir
NBA Players: None
Other Notable Players: Hamed Haddadi, Mohammad Amini
Do we expect them to advance? No.
Why or why not? They don’t have enough talent.
Ivory Coast
Head Coach: Dejan Prokic
NBA Players: Mo Bamba
Other Notable Players: Charles Abduo, Sanogo Ismael, Matt Costello, Alex Poythress, Aboubacar Traore
Do we expect them to advance? No.
Why or why not? Decent size and some talent, but not nearly enough balance to beat Brazil or Spain.
Spain
Head Coach: Sergio Scariolo
NBA Players: Santi Aldama, Usman Garuba
Other Notable Players: Alberto Diaz, Sergio Llull, Alberto Abalde, Alex Abrines, Dario Brizuela, Joel Parra, Rudy Fernandez, Victor Claver, Willy Hernangomez, Juancho Hernangomez, Juan Nunez
Do we expect them to advance? Yes.
Why or why not? Do they really need an explanation? Their golden generation has passed us by, but this team is still very talented, very deep, and very experienced. They’ll be a tough out for anyone.