2023 NFL power rankings, Week 1: 49ers rumble, Bengals humbled, Giants bumble
Week 1 was full of surprises across the NFL. Here's how the power dynamics are playing out after the first 16 games of the year.
Doug Pederson’s team made it way north to Indianapolis to renew acquaintances with the rival Colts. The Jaguars won their final five regular-season games a year ago to capture the AFC South for the first time since 2017. While Pederson’s club wasn’t necessarily sharp on Sunday, it found a way to win despite a pair of turnovers.
Trevor Lawrence hit on 75.0 percent of his throws (24-of-32) for 241 yards and two scores, with one interception. The Jaguars overcame a 21-17 fourth-quarter deficit to win at Indianapolis for the first time since 2017.
The Packers were at Soldier Field for a clash with the rival Bears. Green Bay has had amazing success on the road in this series and looked to make it five straight wins at Soldier Field. Quarterback Jordan Love enjoyed a solid outing, throwing for 245 yards and three scores, two of those touchdowns to wide receiver Romeo Doubs.
Running back Aaron Jones finished with 127 yards from scrimmage and two TDs. Linebacker Quay Walker picked off Justin Fields (sacked 4 times) in the fourth quarter and returned the theft 37 yards for a touchdown.
Off the first losing campaign of head coach Sean McVay’s career, the Rams made their way to the Pacific Northwest looking to make amends for a 5-12 season. A year ago, the team was swept by the Seahawks for the first time since 2013. McVay’s club trailed 13-7 at intermission and totaled only 169 yards in two quarters.
The Rams took control of the game the rest of the way. They shut out Pete Carroll’s club while scoring 23 unanswered points. Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards as McVay’s team played turnover-free football.