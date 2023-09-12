2023 NFL power rankings, Week 1: 49ers rumble, Bengals humbled, Giants bumble
Week 1 was full of surprises across the NFL. Here's how the power dynamics are playing out after the first 16 games of the year.
Nick Sirianni’s team underwent some changes in the offseason. The Eagles have a new offensive and defensive coordinator. Would that make a difference as the Birds headed to Foxborough to take on the Patriots?
The reigning conference champions got some early help from their defense and owned a 16-0 first-quarter lead. However, the Birds finished with 251 total yards and managed only three field goals in the final three quarters. The Eagles’ defense wound up allowing 382 yards but made the big play when it counted most to hang on for the win.
John Harbaugh’s team didn’t figure to have many problems with the rebuilding Texans. Baltimore’s defense limited Houston to 268 total yards and three field goals, while sacking rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud five times.
The Ravens’ new offense wasn’t very impressive. Coordinator Todd Monken’s unit gained only 265 total yards and quarterback Lamar Jackson had his issues. He threw for 169 yards and ran for 38 more. He lost one of his two fumbles and was picked off once. The Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) for the rest of the year.
The Chargers were hoping to knock off the Dolphins for a second straight year. Running back Austin Ekeler capped off a 94-yard drive with a TD run to give the Bolts an early 7-0 lead. This turned out to be a very entertaining affair, The Bolts were able to run for 234 yards against the NFL’s fourth-ranked run defense from 2022. It wasn’t enough.
The bottom line is that Brandon Staley’s defensive unit was carved up by Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (who wasn’t sacked), wide receiver Tyreek Hill and a Miami offense that rolled up 536 total yards by game’s end.