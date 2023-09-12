2023 NFL power rankings, Week 1: 49ers rumble, Bengals humbled, Giants bumble
Week 1 was full of surprises across the NFL. Here's how the power dynamics are playing out after the first 16 games of the year.
The defending Super Bowl champions were without tight end Travis Kelce (injured) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (contract holdout). The Chiefs came into the Thursday night tilt with the Lions having won eight straight season openers. A pair of Patrick Mahomes TD passes gave Andy Reid’s team a 14-7 halftime lead.
Mahomes also had a throw to Kadarius Toney go off the latter’s hands and the other way for a score. The Chiefs’ defense wore down in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Jones agreed to a new contract on Monday afternoon.
A year ago, the Browns won their season opener for the first time since 2004. Kevin Stefanski’s team hosted the rival Bengals looking to continue Cleveland’s recent dominance in the AFC North rivalry.
Running back Nick Chubb finished with more than half (106) of the Browns’ 206 yards rushing. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was inconsistent but threw for 154 yards and one score (1 interception) and ran for 45 yards and another TD. Jim Schwartz’s defense limited the defending AFC North champions to only 142 total yards.
Would the Detroit Lions be ready for primetime when they headed to Kansas City for a clash with the defending Super Bowl champions? Dan Campbell’s team was more physical on Thursday night and it paid off late in the game.
Down 20-14 early in the fourth quarter, the Lions marched 75 yards on nine plays, capped off by an eight-yard touchdown run by David Montgomery with 7:06 to play. Campbell’s club finished the evening with 368 total yards.
Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and his nine-yard TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown gave Detroit an early lead.