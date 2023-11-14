2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: Midseason grades for Eagles, Chiefs and more
Our week 11 NFL Power Rankings are handing out midseason grades for every team, including the Chiefs and Eagles and before a huge Monday night matchup.
The season got off to a promising start when Sean McVay’s club stunned the Seahawks in Seattle on the opening Sunday of 2023. However, the Rams have won just two of their last eight games and entered the off-week with three straight losses. There have been a pair of promising youngsters in second-year runner Kyren Williams and rookie wideout Puka Nacua. Having Cooper Kupp healthy for the second half is a huge plus for Matthew Stafford.
In some ways, McVay’s team has picked up from where it left off last season and that’s not a good thing. Since winning Super Bowl LVI, the Rams own a dismal 8-18 record. Still, they have a chance to turn things around if they can complete a season sweep of the Seahawks on Sunday. However, the Rams own a shaky 1-3 home record.
Midseason Grade: C
In his first two appearances this year, Titans’ rookie quarterback Will Levis was nothing short of spectacular in terms of displaying his big arm. That was not the case on Sunday at Tampa as Mike Vrabel’s club again fell short on the road. Tennessee’s offense was limited to 209 total yards and Derrick Henry managed only 24 yards on 11 carries. Levis was sacked four times, hit on less than 50 percent of his throws (19-of-39) and was picked off once.
Tennessee was a playoff team for three straight years from 2019-21. So, it’s somewhat hard to believe that Vrabel’s club is a combined 3-13 in its last 16 games since opening the 2022 season with a 7-3 record. It’s also somewhat stunning that 10 weeks into this season, the Titans are the only team in the division with a losing record.
Midseason Grade: C-
It was old-school football in the Windy City on Thursday night and Matt Eberflus’ team dominated the visiting Panthers in the trenches. Neither club totaled at least 300 total yards. The positives for the Bears included running 70 offensive plays (37 rushing, 33 passing) for 295 total yards. Chicago ran for 133 yards and D’Onta Foreman had 80 of those yards and the team’s lone TD. Chicago played turnover-free football and did not allow a sack.
Strides are definitely being made. The Bears have split their last six games since snapping that 14-game skid that dated back to 2022. Chicago’s offensive line appears to be on the rise and the ground game is obviously far more than Fields this season. The defense still needs and the decision to deal for Montez Sweat will pay big dividends.
Midseason Grade: C-
Last week, the Packers snapped a four-game losing streak at home against the Rams due mainly to their ground attack. Against the Steelers, quarterback Jordan Love finished with 289 yards through the air and a pair of first-half touchdown passes. Green Bay’s shaky defense was gashed for 205 yards rushing, but Matt LaFleur’s team had a few chances in the fourth quarter to pull out a win. The Pack’s final two possessions ended with Love's interceptions.
Is it really this simple? Love has thrown seven TD passes and zero interceptions in the club’s three wins, while he’s totaled seven scores and 10 picks in the Packers’ six setbacks. LaFleur’s club has other issues, most notably a defense that can be pushed around by opposing ground games. Green Bay’s 2-1 start is a distant memory.